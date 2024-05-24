Azerbaijan, NATO assess military co-op aspects, future plans

+ ↺ − 16 px

The NATO Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum (JFCBS) hosted an expert staff meeting with representatives of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

Representatives of the International Cooperation Branch of the Ministry of Defence met their counterparts from JFCBS, SHAPE and NATO’s International Military Staff to… pic.twitter.com/1VPFDZKHU0 — NATO Joint Force Command Brunssum - JFCBS (@NATOJFCBS) May 24, 2024

During the meeting, the parties assess the practical aspects of NATO-Azerbaijan military cooperation of the past years and to plan for the future, News.Az reports.“JFCBS hosted an Expert Staff Meeting with Azerbaijan, member of NATO’s Partnership for Peace-Programme.Representatives of the International Cooperation Branch of the Ministry of Defence met their counterparts from JFCBS, SHAPE and NATO’s International Military Staff to assess the practical aspects of the military cooperation of the past years and to plan for the future,” the JFCBS said on X.“Partnerships like this are essential for NATO’s work, and the dialogue and military cooperation between the two partners will continue. We are #StongerTogether,” the JFCBS noted.

