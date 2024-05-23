Azerbaijan, Tajikistan ink bilateral documents

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Tajikistan signed several interstate documents. A ceremony of signing the documents was held in Baku on Thursday with the participation of Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Emomali Rahmon, News.Az reports.

Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Emomali Rahmon, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, signed the "Declaration on strategic partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Tajikistan".Minister of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev and Minister of Industry and New Technologies of the Republic of Tajikistan Sherali Kabir signed the "Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of the Republic of Tajikistan".Minister of Justice of the Republic of Azerbaijan Farid Ahmadov and Director of the Execution Service under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan Barno Saidvalizoda signed the "Memorandum on cooperation in the field of execution of judicial acts and acts of other bodies between the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Execution Service under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan".Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mukhtar Babayev and Chairman of the Committee for Environmental Protection under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan Sheralizoda Bahodur signed the "Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of environmental protection between the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Committee for Environmental Protection Committee under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan".Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov and Minister of Economic Development and Trade of the Republic of Tajikistan Zavqizoda Zavqi signed the "Agreement on cooperation in the field of industrial property protection between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan", and the "Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of digital trade between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan".Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan Rahimzoda Ramazon signed the "Agreement on cooperation in the field of migration between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan".Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Muhriddin signed the "Agreement on cooperation in the field of technical information protection between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan”.

