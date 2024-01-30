Azerbaijan: 23 more families relocated to liberated Lachin city get house keys

+ ↺ − 16 px

Another 23 families (72 people), relocated to the city of Lachin under the instruction of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev have been presented with house keys, News.Az reports.

The families were welcomed by the employees of the Special Representative Office of the Azerbaijani President in the Lachin district, part of the East Zangezur economic region as well as the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

A total of 431 families (1627 people) have been resettled in the city so far.

News.Az