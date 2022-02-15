Azerbaijan accelerates development of certain areas of non-oil sector: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

The development of certain areas of Azerbaijan’s non-oil sector has accelerated, and last year the value added in the sector increased, compared to the same period of last year, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on Twitter.

“Growth equaled 34.2 percent in tourism and catering, 17.8 percent in non-oil industry, 16 percent in transport and warehousing, 6.1 percent in information and communication, 5.3 percent in trade and vehicle repair, and 3.3 percent in agriculture, forestry and fishery,” the minister tweeted.

News.Az