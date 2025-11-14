Azerbaijan, ADB discuss reconstruction, investment plans

The parties praised the long-term and effective partnership between Azerbaijan and the ADB, News.Az reports, citing the Cabinet of Ministers. They noted that throughout the cooperation period, the Bank has supported the development of multiple sectors of the Azerbaijani economy and expressed satisfaction with the successful implementation of joint projects in transport, water supply, energy, finance, education, healthcare and other fields.

The meeting also highlighted Azerbaijan’s participation in ADB initiatives to assist least-developed countries and its contributions to the Asian Development Fund. Special attention was given to the favourable investment and business environment created in Azerbaijan.

The sides discussed further cooperation under the 2025–2029 Country Partnership Strategy signed in July, focusing on projects to expand the metro network, improve railway infrastructure, enhance the water supply system and advance other priority initiatives on the bilateral agenda.