Azerbaijan, ADB mull regional projects

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Kazakhstan Aghalar Atamoglanov met with the Country Director of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Utsav Kumar to discuss regional projects.

“A great please to host Mr. Utsav Kumar, Country Director of Kazakhstan Resident Mission of the Asian Development Bank at our Embassy,” the ambassador said on X, News.Az reports.“We had productive discussions on projects being implemented in Azerbaijan and region & current issues,” the diplomat noted.For the record, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) is one of Azerbaijan's key sources of official development assistance. ADB operations implemented under the country partnership strategy, 2019–2023, helped boost private sector development, raise public sector efficiency, improve infrastructure, and strengthen human capital.As of 31 December 2023, ADB has committed 68 public sector loans, grants, guarantees, and technical assistance totalling $4.2 billion to Azerbaijan. ADB’s current sovereign portfolio in Azerbaijan includes 1 loan and 1 sovereign guarantee worth $523.7 million.Overall, the ADB–Azerbaijan partnership supports the private sector, implements green energy initiatives, raises public sector efficiency, improves infrastructure, and strengthens human capital.

News.Az