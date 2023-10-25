Azerbaijan adjusts Presidential pensions to fams of anti-terrorist activities' martyrs

+ ↺ − 16 px

The families of martyrs who died during localized anti-terrorist activities conducted on September 19–20, 2023, were assigned presidential pensions, the Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan, Sahil Babayev said, News.az reports.

“Documents are being drawn up for them to assign pensions. Pensions have already been assigned to approximately 40 percent of them. Payments are also provided as part of compulsory health insurance. All payments will be made in full as soon as possible,” the minister noted.

News.Az