Azerbaijan administers over 40,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses in a day

As many as 40,658 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan over the past day, News.Az reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine has been injected to 5,008 citizens, the second one 7,034 citizens and the booster dose – 28,616.

Totally, up until now, 10,527,605 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,079,349 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,566,911 people - the second dose and 881,345 people booster dose.

News.Az