Azerbaijan advises citizens to avoid traveling to Iran

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry on Saturday called on the country’s citizens to refrain from unnecessary travel to Iran and to be extremely careful when visiting the country.

“Citizens of Azerbaijan are highly recommended not to visit Iran unless absolutely necessary, and those who travel to this country should use extra caution taking into account the terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in January 2023 and the limited composition of Azerbaijani diplomatic mission in this country as a result of this,” the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports.

According to the ministry, Azerbaijani citizens currently in Iran must observe security measures.

"For consular and other applications, we ask our citizens in Iran to contact the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Tabriz, located at the address: Tabriz, Veliasr, Arif Street, 9, by phone (+98413) 333 48 03, by e-mail - tabriz@mission.mfa.gov.az, fax (+98413) 331 53 80, or via the embassy's website - tabriz.mfa.gov.az," the ministry added.

