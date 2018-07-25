Azerbaijan, African Union discuss cooperation prospects

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov has met with African Union Commissioner for Infrastructure, Energy, ICT, and Tourism Amani Abou-Zeid to discuss prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the African Union.

PM Mammadov hailed Azerbaijan’s expanding economic cooperation with the African countries. The prime minister pointed to the humanitarian aid that Azerbaijan sent to a number of African countries, and praised great potential between Azerbaijan and the African Union in various fields of economy, including in energy sector.

Saying Azerbaijan will chair the Non-Aligned Movement during 2019-2022, the Azerbaijani Prime Minister added that this will contribute to the expansion of relations between Azerbaijan and the African Union where both are represented, according to AzerTag.

Hailing Azerbaijan’s achievements in the field of e-governance system, PM Mammadov highlighted the “ASAN Xidmet” model which is known as the Azerbaijani brand on the global scale.

The Azerbaijani PM noted that Azerbaijan has hosted a number of high-level international events in recent years, adding that perfect infrastructure was created in the country in this regard. He pointed out Baku’s bid to host Expo 2025, expressing his hope that the African Union countries will support Azerbaijan in this issue.

PM Mammadov also pointed to the expansion of education cooperation between Azerbaijan and the African Union.

African Union Commissioner for Infrastructure, Energy, ICT, and Tourism Amani Abou-Zeid noted that benefiting from Azerbaijan’s experience in tourism, education, ICT, and other fields will be useful for the African Union.

They also exchanged views on the development of relations in a number of areas, including aviation, petrochemical industry, export of innovations, and humanitarian field.

News.Az

