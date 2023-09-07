Azerbaijan again urges Armenia to abandon its territorial claims, put end to its provocations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Accusations against Azerbaijan of aggravating the military-political situation in the region, as well as alleged claims on force concentration of Azerbaijan, voiced by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during a government meeting on September 7, are integral part of another fraudulent political manipulation of Yerevan, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports.

It is well-known that the continuation of military-political provocations by Armenia, ongoing claims voiced by Armenia including its Prime Minister against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, and non-withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Armenia from the territories of Azerbaijan contrary to its obligations are real threats to security in the region, the ministry said.

The Foreign Ministry stressed that in order to establish peace and security in the region, Armenia must abandon its territorial claims against Azerbaijan, put an end to military and political provocations, and stop the obstacles to the successful outcome of the negotiation process on the peace treaty.

