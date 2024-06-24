Azerbaijan Airlines once again named best airline in Central Asia, CIS

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's national air carrier, AZAL, has once more secured the title of Best Regional Airline in Central Asia and the CIS at the Skytrax World Airline Awards 2024, News.Az reports.

The Skytrax award ceremony, a prestigious event held in London, took place today, June 24.This notable accomplishment underscores the exceptional service provided by Azerbaijan Airlines, positioning it among the leading names in the global aviation industry.“This recognition is a testament to the dedication of the entire Azerbaijan Airlines team, who continually strive to deliver world-class service to our passengers. We are honored that our efforts have been acknowledged with such a prestigious award, reflecting the high trust our customers place in our airline,” stated Samir Rzayev, President of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC.He further emphasized that receiving this award affirms AZAL's commitment to maintaining high standards of quality and customer service, reinforcing the airline's leadership both regionally and internationally.The World Airline Awards are conferred by Skytrax, a British consulting agency renowned for its global assessment of airline and airport service quality. The rankings are based on the world's largest passenger satisfaction survey.It is also worth mentioning that Azerbaijan Airlines holds a 4-Star rating from Skytrax. This rating is based on an independent audit that evaluates the quality of services provided by the airline both in the air and on the ground.

News.Az