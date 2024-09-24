Azerbaijan Airlines to maintain normal flight operations during COP29 in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) announced that the upcoming 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), scheduled for November 11 to 22 in Baku, will not disrupt its operations.

AZAL confirmed that all international flights will continue to operate as scheduled, with no cancellations expected during the event, News.Az reports, citing the air carrier's press service.“Passengers can plan their trips according to the current flight schedule,” the airline stated.The decision to host COP29 in Baku was made during the plenary session of COP28 in Dubai on December 11, 2023. The event is anticipated to attract between 70,000 and 80,000 international guests, turning Baku into a global center for two weeks.The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 aimed at preventing dangerous anthropogenic interference in the climate system.The acronym COP stands for “Conference of the Parties” and refers to the highest decision-making body responsible for overseeing implementation of the UNFCCC. The Convention has 198 member states. Unless otherwise decided by the parties, the COP is held annually. The first COP event was held in Berlin in March 1995, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

News.Az