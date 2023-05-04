Azerbaijan, Albania discuss development of TAP project - minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and Deputy Prime Minister of Albania, Minister of Infrastructure and Energy Belinda Balluku discussed the development of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) project, Azerbaijani minister wrote on Twitter, News.az reports.

Shazbazov noted that the parties also touched upon the issues of Albania's gas supply.

"During the meeting, we discussed issues related to the gas supply of Albania, the development of the TAP project, trade and economic relations between our countries. On the eve of the 30th anniversary of our diplomatic relations, they are entering a new stage of development," the publication says.

News.Az