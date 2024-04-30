Azerbaijan, Algeria discuss bilateral, regional issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of his working visit to the State of Qatar, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Minister of Foreign Affair and National Community Abroad of Algeria Ahmed Attaf.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov extended his congratulations to Minister Attaf on the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Algeria.

The ministers praised the interaction within international organizations between the two countries, including the United Nations (UN), the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), stressing the importance of continuing mutual support of each other’s candidacies and initiatives within the international organizations. The sides underscored the significance of developing cooperation in the field of energy and other domains, highlighting the important role of high-level reciprocal visits and political consultations in this regard.

Highlighting the importance of development of bilateral interparliamentary relations, the Azerbaijani top diplomat lauded the visit of the members of the Algeria-Azerbaijan Interparliamentary Friendship Group to Azerbaijan on April 22-25 this year. They also underlined the importance of bilateral relations in the energy sector, emphasizing the significance of furthering these ties. The FMs also noted that the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), scheduled to be held in Azerbaijan this year, created favorable opportunity for new areas of cooperation.

The meeting also saw discussions on other regional and bilateral issues of mutual concern.

News.Az