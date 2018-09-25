Azerbaijan, Algeria mull expansion of co-op between companies Sonatrach, SOCAR

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Algeria discussed expansion of cooperation between Algerian company Sonatrach and Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR as part of the tenth meeti

As part of this meeting, Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov met with Algeria’s Energy Minister Mustapha Guitouni and CEO of Sonatrach Abdelmoumen Ould Kaddour, Trend reports.

At the meeting with Algerian energy minister, an exchange of views was held on the development of cooperation in the energy sphere between the two countries.

Mustapha Guitouni said that Azerbaijani companies express interest in the energy sector of Algeria.

Parviz Shahbazov noted that the Memorandum of Understanding between the relevant ministries of the two countries is close to completion, and he invited the energy minister of Algeria to Azerbaijan.

This is while issues of expanding cooperation between Sonatrach and SOCAR were discussed with Abdelmoumen Ould Kaddour.

During the meeting, cooperation was also discussed between SOCAR Trading and Sonatrach in the oil sector, as well as cooperation with the Neftqazelmitedqiqatlayihe Institute (SOCAR’s Oil and Gas Research and Design Institute).

The minister spoke about the importance of exchanging experience with Sonatrach on renewable energy sources.

News.Az

