Minister: Azerbaijan and Algeria will boost energy cooperation

Azerbaijan and Algeria have agreed to develop cooperation in all possible sectors within the energy sphere, said Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, News.az reports.

He made the remarks during a press conference with the Minister of Energy and Mining of Algeria Mohamed Arkab.

“We have long term cooperation with Algeria. We also have a rich history of relations between two countries and energy sector has always been an important part of this cooperation. Back in 1960s Azerbaijani scientists, engineers, oil industry workers were in Algeria, working there and making contribution to the development of oil and gas sector. Today we’re continuing our cooperation in many areas. Today we agreed to develop our cooperation in all possible sectors within the energy sphere. We discussed cooperation in the field of oil and gas, electricity. Renewables have been the core of our discussions,” said the minister.

Shahbazov went on to add that they also discussed ongoing consultations within OPEC+, because Azerbaijan and Algeria are making great contribution to the joint activities within OPEC+ providing for the stability and balance on the global oil market.

News.Az