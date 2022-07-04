Azerbaijan allocates an additional AZN 470 mln. for restoration of liberated areas
This year additional AZN 470 mln. will be allocated for reconstruction and restoration of the liberated areas from the occupation, according to the amendments made to the law on the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022, approved by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev today, News.az reports.
According to the law, AZN 2 bln. 670 mln. will be allocated for the reconstruction and restoration of the liberated areas from the occupation.