Azerbaijan allocates AZN 215 mln to compensate employees affected by pandemic

The amount of compensation for the payment of a certain part of the salaries of employees working in the areas affected by the pandemic (in order not to reduce jobs) has been announced, APA reports.

It is reflected in the Action Plan on the implementation of the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated March 19, 2020, on measures to reduce the negative impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, macroeconomic stability, employment and entrepreneurship in the country

According to the Action Plan, in 2020, 300,000 people will be compensated in the amount of AZN 215 mln to compensate for part of the salaries of employees working in areas affected by the pandemic. The executive body in this area is the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Finance.

