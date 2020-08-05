Azerbaijan allocates financial aid to Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov has signed an order on providing financial aid to Lebanon over Tuesday’s deadly explosion in Beirut.

According to the order, taking into account Lebanon’s need for humanitarian aid to eliminate the consequences of the tragedy, in order to provide financial assistance to this country, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry is allocated funds in the amount of 1 million US dollars in manat equivalent. The aid is allocated from the Reserve Fund envisaged in the state budget for 2020.

The Ministry of Finance has been instructed to ensure the payment of the allocated funds.

The order comes into force from the date of signing.

News.Az