Azerbaijan allocates specialized medical facility for those coming from China

Azerbaijan has set up a particular medical facility for those coming from Wuhan, China, which is the epicenter of coronavirus.

Report informs citing the statement by the Ministry of Health and the State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance.

"Statement says that several students who arrived in Azerbaijan from Wuhan on January 30 are under doctor's control at the same medical facility. According to doctors, none of the students have any symptoms of coronavirus. After the quarantine period is over, students can go home.

The World Health Organization's Baku office, the Ministry of Health, and the State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance say that coronavirus spread in China has not been detected in Azerbaijan, "the joint statement said.

News.Az

