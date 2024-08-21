Azerbaijan always at forefront of counter-terrorism efforts: Foreign Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry took to X to commemorate the International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism.“On the International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism, we commemorate the memories of our citizens who became the victims of terrorism with deep sorrow and respect,” the ministry said.“As a country that has suffered seriously from terror, Azerbaijan is always at the forefront of counter-terrorism efforts at the national and international levels,” it stressed.“We vehemently reject all forms and manifestations of terrorism and strongly advocate for robust international action against this grave threat,” added the ministry.

News.Az