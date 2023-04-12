Azerbaijan always demonstrated adherence to OSCE principles: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has always demonstrated adherence to OSCE principles, the country’s foreign minister said on Wednesday.

Minsiter Jeyhun Bayramov was speaking at a joint press conference with North Macedonian Foreign Minister, OSCE Chairman-in-Office Bujar Osmani, News.Az reports.

“We have always adhered to the principle of inviolability of territorial integrity and borders. The position of Azerbaijan has always been principled and stable,” Bayramov noted.

He stressed that the consequences of Armenian aggression have been manifested in the life of Azerbaijani society for a long time.

News.Az