Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan always demonstrated adherence to OSCE principles: Minister

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijan always demonstrated adherence to OSCE principles: Minister

Azerbaijan has always demonstrated adherence to OSCE principles, the country’s foreign minister said on Wednesday.

Minsiter Jeyhun Bayramov was speaking at a joint press conference with North Macedonian Foreign Minister, OSCE Chairman-in-Office Bujar Osmani, News.Az reports.

“We have always adhered to the principle of inviolability of territorial integrity and borders. The position of Azerbaijan has always been principled and stable,” Bayramov noted.

He stressed that the consequences of Armenian aggression have been manifested in the life of Azerbaijani society for a long time.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      