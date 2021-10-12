Azerbaijan amends rules for admitting foreigners, stateless persons to local universities

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers has amended the "Rules for obtaining an education by citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan abroad, obtaining an education by foreigners and stateless persons in the Republic of Azerbaijan", News.Az reports.

The amendments were made following the relevant decree signed by the country’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

According to the document, given international experience, in order to facilitate the admission of foreigners to local higher educational institutions, as well as to consider, track and monitor the results of their applications, and to ensure statistical analysis, the admission of foreigners entering local universities without applying to the State Examination Center will be digitalized.

Foreigners will be given the opportunity to apply to an educational institution in Azerbaijan by filling out an electronic application in the subsystem for receiving electronic documents of the "Centralized Information System of Education" of the country’s Education Ministry.

In order to coordinate the rules with the law "On education", in case of an insufficient level of knowledge in the language and specialty of foreigners entering higher educational institutions, opportunities will be created for them to take classes in preparatory groups, courses or directly according to the level of education.

News.Az