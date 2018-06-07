Azerbaijan among the top five best resorts in CIS

Azerbaijan among the top five best resorts in CIS

+ ↺ − 16 px

Analytical agency "TourStat" compiled a rating of the resorts of the CIS, popular for recreation in the summer of 2018, according to the official website of the agency.

The five best destinations include Burabay (Borovoye) resort in Kazakhstan, Issyk-Kul lake in Kyrgyzstan, Lake Naroch in Belarus, beaches of Bilga in Baku on the Caspian coast in Azerbaijan and Lake Sevan in Armenia.

At that, Issyk-Kul is the cheapest ($ 50), and the resorts of Baku on the Caspian Sea ($ 100) are the most expensive.

According to the agency, the average length of rest at these resorts is from 7 to 14 days, and most Russian tourists come there from Moscow, Moscow region, St. Petersburg, the Southern Urals and Siberia.

News.Az

News.Az