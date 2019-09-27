Azerbaijan among Top-20 improvers in Doing Business 2020 report

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has been ranked among Top-20 improvers in the World Bank`s Doing Business 2020 report, according to AzerTag.

“Azerbaijan made it easier to do business in four areas measured by Doing Business: registering property, getting credit, protecting minority investors and enforcing contracts,” according to the report.

“Registering property was made faster following the formal mapping and registration of every privately-held land plot in Baku, improving records and speeding up real estate procedures. Minority investor protections were strengthened after liability was imposed on directors for unfair related-party transactions. When commercial disputes arise, parties can now file summons online and receive financial incentives for pursuing mediation,” the report says.

Azerbaijan climbed 32 spots to rank 25th in the Doing Business 2019 report.

News.Az

News.Az