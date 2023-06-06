Azerbaijan and Armenia are on the verge of peace - FM Bayramov

+ ↺ − 16 px

As a result of Armenia's aggression, the armed conflict that lasted for about thirty years has ended, and the two countries are on the verge of peace with mutual respect for each other's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the inviolability of their borders for the first time after regaining their independence, Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, said this during his speech at the special meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council, APA reports.

It was noted that after the end of the conflict, despite the suffering, deprivation, and destruction suffered by the people of Azerbaijan for many years, active work was carried out by Azerbaijan in the direction of ensuring lasting peace with Armenia.

It was mentioned that there are opportunities and real prospects for peace-building, strengthening stability, ensuring peaceful coexistence, advancing the agenda of reconciliation, and investing in economic development and cooperation.

News.Az