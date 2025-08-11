Azerbaijan and Armenia condemn all forms of separatism and terrorism

On 8 August 2025, in presence of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the President of the United States of America and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Armenia have initialed the text of the Agreement on Establishment of Peace and Inter-State relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia.

The text of the initialed Agreement in English is available via the following link. Unofficial translation of the Agreement in Azerbaijani, that is equally authentic, could be accessed via the following link.