Azerbaijan and Armenia FMs discuss Joint Declaration implementation

On August 12, 2025, Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, held a phone conversation with Armenia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ararat Mirzoyan.

The Ministers discussed the implementation of the Joint Declaration signed during the Washington D.C. Summit, as well as confidence-building measures, News.Az reports.

Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan exchanged views on regional issues and reaffirmed their readiness to continue direct dialogue.


