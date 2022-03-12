Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan and Armenia have plenty of issues to be discussed - Hikmet Hajiyev

Azerbaijan and Armenia have plenty of issues to be discussed - Hikmet Hajiyev

"Today, there are many issues on the agenda and to be discussed between Azerbaijan and Armenia," an aide to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev, who participated in the Antalya Diplomatic Forum, told reporters, News.az reports.

Mr. Hajiyev emphasized that Azerbaijan has a number of proposals to strengthen regional peace and security.

“One of these proposals is to start negotiations on a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan. But, unfortunately, the Armenian side has not yet responded to it," said Assistant to Azerbaijan President.


