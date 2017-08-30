Azerbaijan and Armenia in the ranking of world's most powerful armies

Azerbaijani army is on the 58th place in the rating of the Armed Forces of the world.

According to Oxu.Az, the rating is provided by the Global Firepower portal.

Georgia ranked 82nd in the list, and Armenia - 93rd.

The top ten are the Armed Forces of the United States, Russia, China, India, France, Great Britain, Japan, Turkey, Germany and Egypt.

The rating does not take into account the nuclear potential of states, as well as the nature of the military and political leadership of the countries being evaluated.

The methodology of counting considers more than 50 factors, including defense spending, military and air power, natural resource production and logistical characteristics of countries, for example, the number of seaports and operating airports, and the length of the road.

Human resources play a major role in the claculations.

