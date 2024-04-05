Azerbaijan and Asian Development Bank mull COP29 preparations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the COP29 Organizing Committee Samir Nuriyev met with Director General of the Central and West Asia Department of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Eugene Zhukov.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Asian Development Bank and the process of preparation for COP29.

Samir Nuriyev noted that this year marks the 25th anniversary of Azerbaijan's cooperation with the Asian Development Bank, emphasizing that the country highly appreciates this cooperation. He underlined the projects implemented in Azerbaijan in the direction of the development of a green transition agenda.

Referring to the preparatory activities for CO29 under the leadership of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Samir Nuriyev informed the interlocutor about the work carried out by the country to organize this prestigious event at a high level.

Congratulating Azerbaijan on its election as the party to host COP29, Eugene Zhukov emphasized the work done by the COP29 chairmanship in a short period of time. He underlined that the Asian Development Bank intends to closely cooperate with our country in connection with COP29 and provide technical support.

Zhukov expressed satisfaction with the successes achieved by Azerbaijan in the fields of economic diversification and green transition and stressed that the Asian Development Bank is ready to contribute to this process.

News.Az