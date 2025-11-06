Azerbaijan and BP explore collaboration on oil, gas, green energy projects

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and BP have discussed collaborating on joint projects in the oil, gas, and green energy sectors, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy said.

The talks took place during a meeting between Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Giovanni Cristofoli, BP's Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The meeting focused on strengthening the long-term partnership between Azerbaijan and its strategic energy partner BP. Officials reviewed the current state of cooperation in oil, gas, and renewable energy, as well as the progress of ongoing joint projects. In particular, discussions covered efforts to stabilise oil production at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field and initiatives under the ACG associated gas utilisation project. Progress and prospects for other key projects – Shafag-Asiman, Shah Deniz Compression, Karabagh, and Ashrafi-Dan Ulduzu-Aypara (ADUA) – were also evaluated.

The meeting also addressed the construction of the 240 MW Shafag solar power plant. The project was praised as an early contribution by BP to the reconstruction of Azerbaijan's liberated territories and highlighted as an example of efforts toward energy transition, including the electrification of the Sangachal terminal.

During the discussions, Azerbaijan's strategic role as a bridge between the Caspian Sea and Central Asia’s energy resources and the European market was emphasised, with opportunities to further strengthen this position through cooperation also explored.

