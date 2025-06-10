Azerbaijan and Canada conduct inaugural political consultations

+ ↺ − 16 px

On June 10, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Global Affairs Canada held the first round of political consultations in Baku.

The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Esmira Jafarova, Head of the American Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while the Canadian delegation was headed by Andreas Weichert, Executive Director of the East Europe and Eurasia Division at Global Affairs Canada, News.Az reports.

During the consultations, the sides exchanged views on the prospects for further developing political relations between the two countries. They emphasized the importance of reciprocal visits and continued engagement within the framework of international events to foster an ongoing political dialogue. They also highlighted the need to avoid actions and steps that could create tension in bilateral relations.

In the context of economic cooperation, discussions focused on opportunities to expand bilateral trade turnover, and to explore joint projects in sectors such as energy, transport and high technologies. Special attention was paid to the successful cooperation with the Canadian side as part of COP29. The meeting praised Azerbaijan’s strategic role in the implementation of key energy, transport, and logistics projects, as both initiator and active partner .

Both parties underlined the value of enhancing cooperation in education, culture, and tourism, noting that these areas could make meaningful contributions to strengthening people-to-people connections.

The meeting also included a comprehensive briefing on the current regional situation in the post-conflict period, the Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization process, obstacles to progress, and the steps being taken by Azerbaijan to secure lasting peace. Additionally, information was shared on the landmine problem in the liberated territories and the large-scale reconstruction and development projects underway in these areas.

At the conclusion of the consultations, the sides exchanged views on a range of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

News.Az