Azerbaijan and China explore energy collaboration

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov met with Nan Yi, President of China’s Universal Energy Company, in Baku on Wednesday to discuss the ongoing construction of the Gobustan Solar Power Plant — the first auction-based renewable energy project in the country, with a planned capacity of 100 MW.

The officials noted the installation of the plant’s first solar panel, which was completed earlier in the day, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The meeting also covered opportunities to expand cooperation and touched on Universal Energy’s experience in long-term and secure energy storage technologies.

News.Az