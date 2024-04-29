Azerbaijan and China explore prospects for cultural cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Adil Karimli, Azerbaijan`s Minister of Culture, met with a delegation led by Yang Wanming, President of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, to discuss prospects for cultural cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, Minister Adil Karimli highlighted the cultural relations between Azerbaijan and China.

He recalled his visit to China in September 2023, stressed the importance of the meetings held there and expressing admiration for China's ancient and rich culture.

Minister Karimli also underscored the valuable cooperation between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries in fostering bilateral cultural relations.

Yang Wanming expressed the Chinese People`s Association’s keen interest in further developing relations with the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture.

Ding Tao, Charge d'Affaires of the Embassy of China in Azerbaijan, was also present at the meeting.

News.Az