Azerbaijan and Italy discuss development of cooperation

Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev met with Deputy Foreign Minister of Italy Manlio Di Stefano within the framework of the international conference "Central and South Asia: Regional Interconnectedness. Challenges and Opportunities" in Tashkent.

The sides noted the dynamic development of Italian-Azerbaijani relations. Italy is one of the main trade partners of Azerbaijan, and energy occupies one of the key positions in this direction.

Representatives of Italy participated in the construction of a number of Azerbaijani factories, and today Italian companies continue to work successfully in the oil and gas sector of Azerbaijan, but there is still a need to diversify bilateral trade relations.

Parties also discussed the participation of Italian companies in the implementation of projects in the field of agriculture, viticulture, winemaking, as well as in projects in the field of "green" energy and ecology in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Uzbekistan Huseyn Guliyev also attended the meeting.

News.Az