Azerbaijan and Italy expand cooperation on green energy

Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov met with representatives of the Italian company Technip Energies, News.az reports.

The event provided information on the measures taken to diversify the economy of Azerbaijan, and the work done to turn our country, which has rich renewable energy resources, into a “green growth” and sustainable development space, was brought to the attention. It was noted that the transition to energy with Technip Energies, green technology, digitalization of industry, waste management and monetization, marine wind energy, and other projects are especially important in the implementation of international experience in the implementation of this priority.

Azerbaijan Investment Company OJSC and Technip Energies Italy S.p.A signed an Agreement on Cooperation during the meeting. It is planned to implement the project "Monetization of garbage" within the framework of the cooperation. The project envisages the production of "green" gas from plastic-rich household waste based on thermochemical recycling technology.

News.Az