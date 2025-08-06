Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan explore cooperation in cargo, air transport, and shipbuilding

+ ↺ − 16 px

Rashad Nabiyev, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport, met with Asel Zhanasova, Advisor to the President of Kazakhstan, and Talgat Aldybergenov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of "Kazakhstan Railways" National Company, during their visit to Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, discussions revolved around the cooperation in the field of road freight transportation, air transport, and shipbuilding, News.Az reports.

The sides also exchanged views on the development of the Middle Corridor, the digitalization of ports and logistics corridors.

News.Az