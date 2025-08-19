Azerbaijan and Kenya explore cooperation ahead of WUF13

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sultan Hajiyev, the Azerbaijani ambassador to Kenya, met with Alice Wahome, the Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Lands, Public Works, Housing, and Urban Development of Kenya.

The meeting highlighted Kenya's leading experience in affordable housing across the African continent, along with the importance of sustainable urban planning and climate change as key issues for countries in the region, News.Az reports citing AZERTAC.

The sides also reviewed the 13th session of the United Nations World Urban Forum (WUF13) which Azerbaijan will host jointly with the UN-Habitat in Baku in 2026, including prospects for cooperation between Kenya and Azerbaijan in the preparatory process.

In this context, Alice Wahome recalled her meetings with Anar Guliyev, WUF13 National Coordinator and Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan.

They stressed the great potential of joint efforts, noting that these collaborations could also encourage active participation of other African countries in WUF13. Both sides underlined the importance of continuing practical efforts in this regard.

The Azerbaijani ambassador briefed Minister Alice Wahome on the significance of the 3rd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum, which will be held from October 15–17, 2025, in the cities of Khankendi and Baku. He also extended an official invitation to her to attend the event in Azerbaijan.

