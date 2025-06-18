Organizing Committee for upcoming UN World Urban Forum in Baku holds first meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

On June 18, the Organizing Committee for the 13th session of the United Nations World Urban Forum (WUF13) held its inaugural meeting in Baku.

Samir Nuriyev, Head of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan and Committee Chairman, opened the session, News.Az reports, citing local media.

He emphasized that President Ilham Aliyev’s policies prioritize the development of Azerbaijan’s cities and settlements, focusing on sustainable living conditions and residents’ well-being. Nuriyev highlighted that urban development is a key pillar of the “Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development,” approved by the President. According to him, today, under the leadership of the head of state, comprehensive reconstruction efforts – unmatched in scope, quality, and speed for the post-conflict period – are being successfully implemented in the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions, in accordance with advanced urban planning standards.

The Chairman underscored the global acceleration of urbanization in the 21st century, adding that the reforms and large-scale projects implemented by the Government of Azerbaijan in the field of urban planning – as well as the country’s contributions to global cooperation in this area – have been recognized internationally. He added that the decision to hold the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku in 2026, under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” reflects Azerbaijan’s growing international standing and the high level of trust placed in the country. This forum, held under the auspices of the United Nations, is considered one of the most important global events in the field of urban development.

Committee members, including Anar Guliyev (Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture and WUF13 National Coordinator), Eldar Azizov (Head of Baku City Executive Authority), and Elbay Gasimzade (Chairman of the Board of the Union of Architects), presented reports on agenda items.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Chairman of the Organizing Committee assigned tasks aligned with the directives set by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan to ensure the high-level organization and successful execution of this prestigious event. These responsibilities include supervising the activities of the national coordinator and the WUF13 operational company, preparing the Action Plan for the forum’s organization and implementation, managing the work of the Organizing Committee Secretariat, and handling other pertinent matters.

