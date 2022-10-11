Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan are actively contributing to the strengthening of fraternal relations between Turkic-speaking states: President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Today, the Turkic world is gaining new potential, and both Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan are actively contributing to the strengthening of fraternal relations between Turkic speaking states," President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at an expanded meeting of the First Interstate Council of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, News.az reports.

"The summit to be held next month, I think, will be another step towards strengthening our unity. We must be closer to our roots, we must rely on our traditions, on the covenants of our ancestors, and preserve and protect the unique culture of our peoples in order to always follow the path of independence and national dignity," said President Ilham Aliyev.

News.Az