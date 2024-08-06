Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan talk about getting ready for COP29
Mukhtar Babayev, Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, met with a Kyrgyz delegation led by Azis Saparaliev, the acting Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision.The meeting focused on preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, scheduled to take place in Azerbaijan this year.