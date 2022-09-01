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Talk
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Wage negotiations between Samsung Electronics and its largest labor union collapsed on Wednesday, just one day before a planned large-scale strike at the world’s biggest memory chipmaker that could disrupt global semiconductor supply chains.20 May 2026-09:38
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OpenAI has acquired popular tech industry talk show TBPN — Technology Business Programming Network — making this the AI giant’s first acquisition of a media company.03 Apr 2026-00:51
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The daytime talk show Sherri, hosted by comedian and TV personality Sherri Shepherd, is set to end after four seasons, according to the show’s producer and distributor Debmar-Mercury.03 Feb 2026-09:03
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Mukhtar Babayev, Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, met with a Kyrgyz delegation led by Azis Saparaliev, the acting Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision.06 Aug 2024-13:41
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