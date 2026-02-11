Azerbaijan and Microsoft plan joint Digital Center

+ ↺ − 16 px

Elnur Aliyev, Azerbaijan's First Deputy Minister of Economy, held a meeting with Barbora Paulovič Deckerová, President for Central Europe and Central Asia at Microsoft.

During the meeting, the Microsoft official was briefed on Azerbaijan’s economic priorities, the country’s favorable business and investment climate, as well as measures aimed at developing the digital economy and introducing new technologies, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The sides highlighted the potential for cooperation in strengthening Azerbaijan’s innovation ecosystem and applying advanced technological expertise.

The meeting also reviewed the possible establishment of a Digital Capability Center, which would focus on the implementation of digital solutions, the development of artificial intelligence technologies, capacity building, and the application of digital technologies in the industrial and public sectors.

Discussions further covered the implementation of joint projects with Microsoft and other areas of mutual interest.

News.Az