Azerbaijan and Oman aim to boost cooperation across multiple sectors

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with senior Omani officials during his visit to Muscat on Wednesday to discuss ways to advance cooperation between the two countries across multiple sectors.

During his meeting with Sayyid Asa'ad bin Tariq Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation and Special Representative of the Sultan of Oman, both sides expressed satisfaction with the development of Azerbaijan-Oman relations at both bilateral and multilateral levels, News.Az reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.

They highlighted the decisive role of high-level visits in elevating bilateral relations and further stimulating political and economic cooperation. Both sides also expressed confidence that the opening of Azerbaijan’s embassy in Oman would provide an additional boost to collaboration.

Bayramov underscored the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in strengthening ties, noting Azerbaijan’s appreciation for the establishment of parliamentary friendship groups between the two countries in 2025.

He also highlighted the significance of Azerbaijan hosting the next summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Baku in 2026, as well as the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), adding that these events would create new opportunities for collaboration while promoting dialogue, solidarity, and sustainable development.

The discussion also covered other bilateral and multilateral issues of mutual interest, as well as the regional situation.

As part of his official visit, Bayramov also met with General Sultan bin Mohammed al Numani, Oman’s Minister of the Royal Office. Discussions focused on the current state and future prospects of Azerbaijan-Oman cooperation, emphasizing trade, investment, education, tourism, and humanitarian initiatives, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reports on its X account.

Both sides reaffirmed the importance of active engagement within international organizations, including the UN, OIC, and NAM, and agreed to continue mutual support across multilateral platforms.

They also discussed the current regional security situation in the Middle East and reiterated the importance of joint efforts to promote peace and stability.

News.Az