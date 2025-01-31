Azerbaijan and Pakistan commend rapid growth of bilateral ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ali Asadov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with Abdul Aleem Khan, Federal Minister for Privatization, Investment Board and Communications of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, News.Az reports citing local media.

During the meeting, the sides hailed the dynamic development of the Azerbaijan-Pakistan brotherly and friendly relations across all domains.

They underscored that the visit of the Azerbaijani President to Pakistan last year had elevated the interstate relations to a qualitatively new level.

The meeting also saw discussions on the prospects for development of the Azerbaijan-Pakistan strategic partnership across economic, trade, investment and other avenues of mutual interest.

News.Az