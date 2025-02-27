Azerbaijan and Somalia ink document on cooperation in the Oil and Gas Sector

+ ↺ − 16 px

The "Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Oil and Gas between the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources of the Federal Republic of Somalia" has been signed, the Minister of Energy, Parviz Shahbazov wrote on his X account, News.az reports.

"We evaluated opportunities for establishing an energy partnership with the Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Dahir Shire Mohamed. We signed the 'Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Oil and Gas between the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources of the Federal Republic of Somalia," the post stated.

He added that this document represents an important step towards developing cooperation by leveraging Azerbaijan's extensive experience in oil and gas projects.

