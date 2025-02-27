Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan and Somalia ink document on cooperation in the Oil and Gas Sector

Azerbaijan and Somalia ink document on cooperation in the Oil and Gas Sector
Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

The "Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Oil and Gas between the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources of the Federal Republic of Somalia" has been signed, the Minister of Energy, Parviz Shahbazov wrote on his X account, News.az reports.

"We evaluated opportunities for establishing an energy partnership with the Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Dahir Shire Mohamed. We signed the 'Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Oil and Gas between the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources of the Federal Republic of Somalia," the post stated.

Azərbaycanla Somali neft-qaz sahəsində əməkdaşlığa dair sənəd imzalayıb

He added that this document represents an important step towards developing cooperation by leveraging Azerbaijan's extensive experience in oil and gas projects.


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

