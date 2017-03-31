Azerbaijan and Switzerland simplify visa regime

+ ↺ − 16 px

An agreement on simplification of visa procedures between Azerbaijan and Switzerland, as well as an agreement on readmission, will come into force on April 1.

According to Oxu.Az, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan informed Trend on this on Friday.

The agreement on the simplification of visa procedures between the two countries was signed on October 10, 2016 in Bern.

According to the document, from April 1 citizens of both countries, holding diplomatic and service passports, will travel without obtaning visas.

In addition, members of official delegations, business people, representatives of commercial organizations, schoolchildren, students, persons with academic degrees, journalists, athletes, etc. will now be able to obtain visas in a simplified manner. The cost of a visa is EUR 35.

