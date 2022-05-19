Azerbaijan and Turkiye ink documents on cooperation in field of labor and social protection

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 10th meeting of the Joint Standing Commission on Cooperation between the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Turkiye has ended in Istanbul, the Ministry told News.az.

At the end of the meeting, Ministers Sahil Babayev and Vedat Bilgin, on behalf of the governments of Azerbaijan and Turkey, signed an Additional procedural agreement on amending the Procedural Agreement dated May 6, 2004, on the implementation of the Agreement on cooperation in the field of social protection between the governments of Azerbaijan and Turkey.

A protocol was also signed following the results of the 10th meeting of the Joint Permanent Commission. The document reflects the areas of cooperation between the two departments in the areas of labor, employment, social protection, and rehabilitation, as well as an active exchange of experience based on the results of the discussions held at the meeting.

After the signing, the ministers held a briefing. It was noted that friendly and fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey are successfully developing in all spheres, and ties are expanding in the areas of labor, employment, and social protection.

News.Az